HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) -- The last time there was a full moon on Halloween, the United States was still engaged in World War II. Now it looks like the stars - and the clouds - are aligning to allow most Americans to enjoy some added ambiance on October 31st, even if their trick-or-treat plans have been disrupted by the pandemic.

For many people, the Halloween full moon will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The last time it occurred was in 1944, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The next one isn't expected to happen until 2039, NASA said.