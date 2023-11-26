Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for for Ashtabula, Crawford and Warren Counties and is in effect now through late Tuesday night with heavy lake effect snow possible.

According to the National Weather Service, rain in Ashtabula, Crawford, Erie and Warren Counties Sunday evening is expected to transition to accumulating lake effect snow into Monday morning and lasting through early Tuesday night.

The heaviest snow is expected late Monday morning through early Tuesday afternoon when rates of up to half an inch per hour will be possible. Snow amounts can also change quickly over small distances.

Ashtabula County inland and lakeshore can expect accumulations of four to eight inches with the highest amounts expected in eastern Cuyahoga, southern Lake, northern Geauga, and areawide Ashtabula. Winds could also reach as high as 35 MPH causing drifting and blowing snow.

Erie and Crawford Counties total snow accumulations are expected to reach six to 12 inches with lower snow totals expected over southern Crawford County. Winds could also reach as high as 35 MPH causing drifting and blowing snow in northern and southern Erie and Crawford Counties.

In Warren County snow accumulations of three to 10 inches are possible with highest totals likely in to occur over western and northern parts of the county.

Travel could be very difficult during winter storms with hazardous conditions potentially impacting morning and evening commutes on Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers should take precautionary measures when out on the road and prepare for commutes to take longer. There is also the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel.

This is a developing story, additional details will be provided as they become available.