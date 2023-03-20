(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All good things must come to an end, and certainly for Mount Pleasant of Edinboro, the end of winter is a moment for reflection.

This past season has been a challenge for Mount Pleasant, the local ski hill and tube park. The winter started out strong with 22.9 inches falling in November, but in December, only 6.5 inches fell. January brought a minimal 11.1 inches, and February felt like spring had sprung early with only 1.7 inches of snowfall. It was clear this year that Mother Nature wasn’t interested in supporting a ski hill. But it didn’t lead to bad news.

“Overall, we ended with the same number of skiing days as last year, and that’s pretty good considering the weather didn’t cooperate one bit,” said General Manager Andrew Halmi. “You always hope Mother Nature cooperates.”

A snow gun adds a layer of the white stuff during the 2022-23 ski season at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. Photo courtesy of Andrew Halmi.

This season, however, Mount Pleasant was prepared, taking fate into their own hands. Through the summer of 2022, three additional snow guns were installed at the hill. That allowed Mount Pleasant to make its own snow when it wouldn’t naturally fall from the sky.

“That was a huge help. The added snow-making infrastructure we installed was definitely a big help,” Halmi said.

The plan always is to open the week before Christmas. That happened this season, and a deep freeze over Christmas weekend kept the hill ski-worthy. Mount Pleasant got through the snow drought of January and February with snow making. The last day of winter traditionally is the last day of the season for Mount Pleasant, assuming weather cooperates. This past week, more than a foot of snow fell on the ski hill in the waning days of winter.

“We went one week later into March than we had the year before,” Halmi said. “There were a couple hundred skiers here on the last day. It’s nice to end the season with a foot of snow as opposed to a warm, rainy day.”

Though the skiing season has ended, the work is never done at the ski hill, Halmi said in a September 2022 story (“We always have a foot in winter. We work for nine months doing maintenance and getting ready for the season, all for three months of skiing — We’re always looking forward at what we have to do to be open for skiing,” he said then).

In the off-season, Halmi said the work will focus on preparing to open “Mount Pleasant House” to short-term renters in November. Mount Pleasant House is a six-bedroom, single-family home acquired by the ski hill in 2022.

But for the moment, Halmi can take a breath and see the 2022-23 season with hindsight.

“What was really amazing to me was how resilient our customers were. We still had a really good turnout for skiers and snowboarders,” he said. “It’s a testament to how well the slopes were maintained all winter. Even though the weather didn’t cooperate, they still knew the snow would be good for skiing.”

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro is at 14510 Mount Pleasant Road in Cambridge Springs.