JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from possible witnesses in the 2004 Yolanda Bindics cold case.

25-year-old Bindics was last seen leaving the Family Dollar store at 194 Fluvanna Ave. on August 10, 2004, around 8:10 p.m. after working her shift there. Around the same time, Clarence Carte, the father of Bindics youngest child, was seen leaving the Fluvanna Kwik Fill store, according to the CCSO.

Investigators want to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard from Carte between 7 p.m. on August 10, 2004, and 6 a.m. on August 11, 2004. Carte is a former resident of 148 Buffalo St. in Jamestown.

Anyone who might’ve heard from Bindics during the same period is also asked to come forward.

Tips can be phoned into the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit at 716-753-4578 or 716-753-4579. Investigators can also be reached at unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us.

Bindics was found dead on September 10, 2006, in a desolate wooded area in the Town of Charlotte.

The cold case resurfaced in August after investigators re-analyzed original evidence with new technology.

“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved,” Investigator Tom Tarpley told News 4.

“You get excited, you get scared. I mean, there’s just so much that starts going on in your head at that time because we’ve been waiting 18 years,” April Bindics, Yolanda’s sister-in-law, said.