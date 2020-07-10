Wolf administration awards nearly $19 million for homelessness assistance and prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced on Friday that nearly $19 million in funding awards will be able to assist with the impact COVID-19 has had on homeless families and individuals.
Through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) the Wolf administration is awarding the first of two allocations of the Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act (ESG-CV).
The funding has been provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CARES Act supplemental appropriation.
The CARES Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance.
Of the funds awarded, 63% of funds awarded are targeted to address homelessness prevention and 22% to rapidly house those who are homeless. The remaining 8.4% will provide emergency shelter services and street outreach.
A total of $18,973,829 in ESG-CV funding was approved for the following recipients representing awards:
- Adams County Commissioners – $340,732
- Armstrong County Commissioners – $457,515
- Beaver County Commissioners – $49,820
- Berks County Commissioners – $300,000
- Blair County Community Action Program* – $1,385,373
- Bucks County Commissioners – $996,400
- Butler County Commissioners – $1,546,519
- Center for Community Action* – $312,700
- Central Susquehanna Opportunities* – $566,424
- Centre County Commissioners – $341,549
- Chester County Department of Community Development – $498,200
- Clinton County Housing Coalition* – $192,565
- Community Action Partnership of Cambria County* – $318,678
- Cumberland County Commissioners* – $79,500
- Dauphin County Commissioners – $628,633
- Domestic Violence Services of SWPA* – $403,711
- Franklin County Commissioners – $480,526
- Indiana County Commissioners – $99,640
- Lawrence County Social Services* – $3,355,362
- Lehigh County Commissioners – $305,004
- McKean County Commissioners – $150,148
- Mercer County Commissioners – $351,477
- Monroe County Commissioners* – $381,761
- Montgomery County Commissioners – $498,200
- Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services – $4,176,301
- Schuylkill County Commissioners – $448,335
- Union-Snyder Community Action Agency* – $131,440
- Wayne County Commissioners – $177,316
*Asterisks note a regional grant.