(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Perhaps a DWI impact class in Chautauqua County taught someone an extra lesson on Oct. 12.

According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies assisted with a DWI victim impact panel Oct. 12 in Fredonia. Defendants who have been charged with DWI related offenses are mandated by the courts to attend a victim impact panel where they will hear from people who have lost a loved one to a DWI incident.

At about 6:20 p.m., deputies saw a defendant drive up in a 2015 Toyota. The deputies determined the 47-year-old Jamestown woman allegedly had driven to the meeting while intoxicated.

She was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated. Her blood alcohol content reportedly was a .29% — more than three times the legal limit.

After she was charged, she was released and will be back in the Village of Fredonia Court at a later date, the Sheriff’s Office report said.