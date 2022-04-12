(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested after a dog was stolen and later returned.

On March 22, the Pennsylvania State Police allege a female suspect – unknown to the victim — took a dog from a Rome Township (Crawford County) residence. According to a PSP news release, the suspect loaded the dog into her vehicle and drove away.

The suspect then returned the dog “in the middle of the night.”

The dog was returned because the suspect learned through social media that PSP was investigating the theft, Trooper Cynthia Schick said.

According to the PSP news release, it was a mixed-breed dog, “Value $300.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The suspect has been arrested. She is a 53-year-old resident of Corry. Charges are pending.