Women charged in Downtown stabbing

Janice Rowry, 59 was charged last night for killing 42-year-old Jacob Carr. Police were called to the Boston Store Apartment around midnight Saturday morning for a domestic dispute. Once police arrived they found Carr had been stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Rowry has been charged in front of Judge Carney with homicide, possessing an instrument of crime, ,aggrieved assault and reckless endangerment and is currently in the Erie County Prison. No bond was set

A small vigil was held Saturday evening outside the Boston Store.

