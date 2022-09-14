Twenty years of working to keep young professionals in Erie continues.

Young Erie Philanthropists awarded $35,000 in grant money to two non-profits Wednesday.

$20,000 was awarded to Mother Teresa Academy for its “full steam ahead” program. Erie Center for Arts and Technology will use $15,000 dollars for its “expanding the construction trades” program.

“It’s really important to us as young philanthropists to know the importance of philanthropy and be a mainstay in the community for years to come.” TJ Richter, chair of the Young Erie Philanthropists.

A group narrows down a list of 12 to 15 applicants who most closely align with Young Erie Philanthropists’ mission.