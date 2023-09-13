On Wednesday night, the Young Erie Philanthropists Group awarded its largest grant since their inception.

$40,000 was given to Our West Bayfront to assist with their community home rehabilitation project.

The project is said to renovate blighted property in hopes to make a safe and affordable home for a new family.

“So our group consists of about 40 local young professionals with the support of corporate sponsors and the Erie Community foundation, we pull our resources and make grants to change the community,” said Nick Cianci, the incoming chair of Young Erie Philanthropists.

“The non-profits in Erie do incredible work to improve lives each and every day and as a group of young people we’re happy we can do our part to support them,” Cianci later went on to say.

The executive director of Our West Bayfront said the grant will be used for tools, equipment, and construction materials.