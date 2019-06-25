Young man known for courage and fighting spirit passed away earlier today

A young man remembered for his courage and fighting spirit died earlier today.

Austin Drakulic, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014, passed away. According to his mother’s Facebook post, Austin died at 2:45am.

JET 24 Action News first became aware of Austin when we reported that someone had stolen his special bike. The bike was used by Austin to help him with his balance, which is something he had lost when he underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Austin Drakulic was just fifteen years old.