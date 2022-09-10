SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword has been identified, and the man accused of killing her is in custody Friday.

The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27 year-old woman — later identified by her sister as Karina Castro — was attacked outside her apartment in the well-to-do San Francisco Bay Area city of San Carlos.

Witnesses flagged down deputies to alert them of the ongoing sword attack, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen. Allen said the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute between the suspect, 33 year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, and Castro, who was a mother of two.

“There was an ongoing relationship between the two,” Allen said.

Landaeta fled on foot before deputies arrived just moments after the grisly attack. Allen said Landaeta ran two blocks away, but he later returned to the crime scene unarmed. Deputies combed the neighborhood trying to find the murder weapon.

“There was ample enough time for him to have concealed it,” Allen said.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Landaeta was booked into the San Mateo County Jail with no bail on one count of suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brandt with the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 333-8195.