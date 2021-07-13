Your credit card information is not the most valuable account to cybercriminals

by: Spencer Lee

While many people guard their credit card information as much as they can, especially online, the latest Dark Web Pricing Index shows your social media, streaming and email accounts are worth more to cybercriminals.

It is worth noting if your credit card has a balance of $1,000 or more, the prices are more competitive. But many online accounts people can take for granted, such as Gmail, Facebook and a one-year subscription to Netflix are targeted by hackers everyday.

According to the index, here are what the top 10 most valuable online accounts for hackers.

  • Facebook account: $65
  • Instagram account: $45
  • Twitter account: $35
  • Gmail account: $80
  • PayPal account with a balance of $1,000: $120
  • USA-verified LocalBitcoins account: $350
  • Blockchain.com verified account: $310
  • Netflix account with a 1-year subscription: $44
  • Adobe Creative Cloud with a 1-year subscription: $160
  • eBay account with good reputation (feedback from 1,000 or more): $1,000

Kim Komando, a radio host who discusses consumer technology on The Kim Komando Show, has listed a few ways to keep all of your information safe, from two-factor identification to virtual private networks (VPNs).

