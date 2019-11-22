2019 Erie County General Election votes officially certified

The results of the 2019 General Election got a stamp of approval from the Erie County Election Board today.

All of the votes from the election have been officially certified by the board. During the certification meeting, board members discussed ways to make sure there are no missed votes in the next election.

Erie County Clerk, Doug Smith, says in order to prevent missed votes, the board is looking to require Judges of Election to document things more clearly.

“The process to certify is a pretty unexciting one compared to all that we went through in the past couple weeks to count the votes and then re-count the votes,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk.

Almost 400 votes for Millcreek Township went uncounted on election night.

In other election news, Doug Smith says Erie County will be reimbursed nearly $1.6 million by the state for the county’s investment in new voting machines.