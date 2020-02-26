A look at numbers from a national poll conducted by The Hill and Harris for the Democratic Presidential candidates

When it comes to the candidates taking part in tonight’s Democratic debate in South Carolina, the numbers from a national poll conducted by The Hill and Harris show Senator Bernie Sanders well ahead of the pack with 28%.

Mayor Mike Bloomberg shows second with 19%. Former Vice President Joe Biden rounding out the top three with 17%.

The next four are Pete Buttigeig with 12%, Senator Elizabeth Warren at 8%, Senator Amy Klobuchar at 3% tied with Tom Steyer at 3% as well.

The Erie County Democrats will be holding a watch party tonight at their headquarters.