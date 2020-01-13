Andre Horton launches campaign to run for state Senate

Andre Horton

A familiar face in the Erie community and an Erie County Councilman announced his run for state Senate.

Andre Horton made his campaign announcement at Pineapple Eddie’s over the weekend.

The life-long Erie resident has served on the Erie County Council since 2013.

His goal for the event was to invite the community and supporters to show up and have their concerns heard for Horton’s team to gather input as the campaign moves forward.

Horton’s platform includes job creation, economic development, and safety.

“I think that there are some things in Harrisburg that I’d like to see done differently. Nothing bad to say about our current representation, but I think I can do a better job,” said Andre Horton, running for state Senate.

Horton is running for the state Senate’s 49th District Seat, which is currently held by Dan Laughlin.