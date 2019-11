Over in Warren County, the big race was for Warren County Commissioner.

Two Democrats and two Republicans competed for three seats.

In the top two spots, Republicans Ben Kafferlin and Tricia Durban came in with 34 and 33 percent of the votes.

The final seat went to Democrat Jeff Eggleston with 19 percent of the votes.

Paul Giannini fell short, coming in last place with just 14 percent.