Brazilian media correspondent in Erie interviewing political figures regarding 2016 Presidential Election

A Brazilian correspondent has made her way to Erie to interview different political figures about the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election.

Marina Dias, a correspondent for Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, stopped by to interview Erie County Republican Party Chairman Verel Salmon.

She says she wants to know more about the political climate in the rust belt and how the region was important for the 2016 Presidential Election.

Salmon saying the media attention is something he never expected prior to President Trump’s election.

“It’s good. I think Erie is an international city of the future. We’ve got to think of ourselves that way,” said Verel Salmon, Chairman, Erie County Republican Party.

Dias says her trip is scheduled for 12 days. She is expecting to have the article published by December.