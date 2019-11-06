Brian Shank, Kim Clear, Ellen Schauerman elected to Erie County Council







Three seats were up for re-election in the 1st, 5th, and 7th Districts for Erie County Council.

We begin with the 5th district where incumbent Democratic candidate Kyle Foust faced Republican Challenger Brian Shank.

Brian Shank nudged ahead of incumbent Kyle Foust by just 167 votes.

“I wanna thank the voters. I wanna thank my family, my friends, my girlfriend Brenda. They were the instruments to make this thing happen,” said Brian Shank, (R), winner, Erie County Council 5th District.

Over to the 1st District for Erie County Council, Democrat Kim Clear faced Republican challenger Robert Yates.

Kim Clear won the race with an 18 percent lead over Yates.

“I’m looking forward to just bringing an energy to the county council. I’m looking to get people from Erie County to know exactly what we do, to show up and be a part of it. I don’t want them to watch from the sidelines. I want them to be part of the growth that’s going on in Erie County,” said Kim Clear (D), winner, Erie County Council 1st District.

Rounding out the Erie County Council race is the race for 7th District. Republican Carol Loll decided not to run for re-election, opening the door for Democratic Rita Bishop and Republican Ellen Schauerman.

Schauerman will take the seat with 60 percent of the votes.

“I don’t want to come in with an agenda. I do want to represent the residents and businesses in District 7,” said Ellen Schauerman, (R) winner, Erie County Council 7th District.

The county council winners will be joining the newly elected Democrat Mary Rennie.

She won her seat in the primary, defeating longtime incumbent Fiore Leone for 3rd District.

Rennie is the former Director of the Erie County Library.