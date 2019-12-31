Crawford County elected officials sworn in

Crawford County elected officials have been officially been sworn in as of this morning.

It was a packed room as Crawford County Judges Vardaro, Spataro, and Stevens swore in 12 elected officials including, Judge, County Commissioner’s, District Attorney, Sheriff, Register and Recorder, Prothonotary, Coroner, and Auditor’s.

Family and friends were in attendance to cheer on the officials.

We were able to talk with some of them about what is ahead.

“I’m really looking forward to leading our office into the future. I’m not going to change a lot, but I’m looking forward to tweaking some things,” said David Lee Power, Sheriff.

“These folks honestly give their very best. I can’t tell you the number of times they’ve worked after hours, anything you ask of them they do happily. I’ts a big job, but I’m very much looking forward to working with an excellent staff. They are doing their very best to promote the best interest of Crawford County,” said President Judge John Spataro.

This marks the end of an era for now former President Judge Anthony Vardaro as he ends his almost three decades run as Judge in the county.