Dan Ouellet sworn-in as Millcreek Township Supervisor

Millcreek Township held a swearing in ceremony on Monday.

Republican Dan Ouellet was sworn into his position as Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Ouellet beat incumbent John Groh in the November general election. Ouellet says he looks forward to improving Millcreek Township.

“Just like the campaign last year, it is about improving roads, taking care of the storm water system for the flooding issues, addressing public safety issues, keeping the township safe, and moving forward,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Ouellet will oversee public works and services.

Supervisor James Bock is now Chairman, with John Morgan holding the title of Vice Chairman.