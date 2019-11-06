Daniel Ouellet, Steve Oler, Jack Lee Jr. winners in Millcreek, Harborcreek, Summit Township Supervisor races







Voters in three townships looked to elect Supervisors Tuesday.

We begin in Millcreek where Democratic incumbent John Groh faced off with Republican challenger Daniel Ouellet.

Ouellet took first place with more than 1,600 votes over Groh, making him the new Millcreek Supervisor.

Voters in Harborcreek chose between Democratic candidate Lynda Meyer and Republican candidate Steve Oler.

Oler, a retired state police officer, beat out Meyer by just two percent or 141 votes.

Rounding out the Supervisors race is Summit Township Supervisor.

Democrat Jack Lee Jr. faced off with Republican candidate Michael Pace. Those candidates split the vote, getting 50 percent each.

Lee appears to have won with just over a dozen votes over Pace, however, this race my be too close to call.