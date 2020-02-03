Democrats eyeing coveted win in Iowa Caucuses

Democratic presidential candidates all have their sights set on the Iowa Caucuses, while the president’s re-election campaign team is seemingly ignoring the state.

A flurry of Democrats are on the ground over in Iowa campaigning for a coveted victory.

The outcome of the caucuses often signal a real chance at the nomination for presidential candidate.

President Trump is all but certain to win his spot on the ticket in November as he faces little opposition from Congressman Joe Walsh and former Governor Bill Weld.

Some states have even canceled their nominating contests. Yet in Iowa, the Trump campaign sees an opportunity to test the machine.

Tim Hagel, a political science professor at Iowa, says “A constant campaign, the rallies and so forth, is to keep his voters energized, keep his supporters energized, keep them aware of his accomplishments especially in terms of the economy.”

The rallies also serve at least three other purposes; they act as recruiting stations for grassroots volunteers, divert the spotlight away from the Democrats, and turn the impeachment fatigue into fodder.