District Judge seat for Erie’s second ward now open after elected candidate resigns

The District Judge seat for Erie’s second ward is up for grabs now that the candidate who was elected for the position has resigned.

Anyone over the age of 21 can run for the District Judge seat, but if you are not a lawyer, there are extra steps you have to take to be certified for the position.

Bill Cole, who won the District Judge seat for Erie’s Second Ward, has resigned. Cole was elected for the position in November.

According to the Minor Judiciary Education Board, Cole was not certified for the position, so the Judge seat is vacant.

“Because we have missed the primary election in the odd years, we call it, for that seat, it will be vacant unless there is an appointment from the Governor’s office or we will continue to fill it with retired magistrate District Judges,” said President Judge John Trucilla, Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

President Judge John Trucilla says the vacancy will not disrupt court proceedings for citizens in that district.

“I am actively keeping my finger on the pulse to make sure the constituents of the second ward are having their hearings heard and on time. That’s very important,” said President Judge Trucilla.

To be certified for the judge seat, candidates must pass a month-long, state-run legal education course, which ends with an exam.

The Erie County Court Administrator says there are time constraints when someone can take the test.

“The Minor Judiciary Education Board decides when the school and the exam is going to be offered. They do that a few times a year. A time limit is placed on anybody that has been elected to the Magisterial District Justice. They have nine months from the day that they are elected to be certified,” said Bob Catalde, Erie County Court Administrator.

Candidates for District Judge can run for the post without first passing the test, but can’t be sworn into office until they have passed the exam.

Bill Cole did reach out to JET 24 today following our reports about his resignation from the Judge seat, however, he called only to say he is not making statements.