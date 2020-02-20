Early voting in Ohio begins

Yesterday was the first day of early voting in Ohio.

The Ashtabula County Election Office in Jefferson was ready for people eager to cast their vote. They got upgraded equipment in January 2019 through a grant from the Secretary of State in Ohio.

Ashtabula County resident Dale Sunderlin was at the election office casting his early ballot Wednesday, saying he will be out of town during Ohio’s primary.

“We are going to be in Arkansas doing some feral hog hunting when it’s election time. We vote every year, we always do. We feel it’s important to vote, so we come to do it early,” said Dale Sunderlin, Ashtabula County resident.