Election Day 2019 wraps up

Election Day 2019 is in the books and we will be seeing some new faces in new positions following Tuesday’s elections.

Attorney Dave Ridge is crediting his campaign team with lifting him to victory in the race for Common Pleas Court Judge.

Ridge met with those supporters, family, and friends after the election at the Nuova Aurora Club in the Little Italy section of the city.

Ridge says he credits hard work on the campaign and taking the job seriously.

In Millcreek, incumbent John Groh faced off with Republican challenger Daniel Ouellet.

Ouellet takes first with more than 1,600 votes over Groh, making him the new Supervisor for Millcreek.

