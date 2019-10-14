Election pre-testing of November’s ballot software to take place

The Erie County Council has announced that the Erie County Elections Department will be holding election pre-testing of November’s ballot software this week.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the Erie County Elections Department will conduct election pre-testing of this year’s ballot software.

Test votes will be cast for every candidate on the ballot, in every voting district in the County, in the same pattern. Utilizing the same voting pattern in every district allows the system to calculate the correct totals in advance for later comparison.

Once conducted, the test vote results are uploaded onto district specific devices called P.E.B.’s (Personal Electronic Ballots). The totals on the P.E.B.’s should match exactly the pre-calculated totals in the County’s Unity System; any variance would indicate a problem.

The maintenance and basic function testing of voting machines began in the summer. This testing is specifically for the P.E.B.’s and vote counting software.

All test votes cast will be cleared from the P.E.B.’s and the voting machines at the conclusion of the test. Once completed results will be available to any interested citizen, political party, or candidate.

Voters should also be aware of another important deadline; Tuesday, October 29, 2019 is the last day for civilians to apply for an absentee ballot. There is another option besides relying on the postal system for absentee ballots, citizens can apply and vote absentee in the same visit at the Courthouse in the Voter Registration Office, Room 112.

If you have your ballot already, keep in mind that your completed ballot must be in the office by Friday, November 1, 2019. The Courthouse will be open until 5 p.m. that day. If you have questions or need further explanation call 814-451-6276 or 451-6245.