Erie City Council candidates make their case for vacant seat

The candidates looking to be chosen for a vacant seat on Erie City Council are making their case.

24 candidates had a maximum of three minutes yesterday to share why they should be appointed to city council.

The seat became vacant when former Council Member Cas Kwitowski was voted as city treasurer in the November election.

31 candidates originally filled out applications, but seven dropped out before last nights event.

One Council Member shared what she is looking for in a candidate.

“See if they’re familiar with our structural budget deficit and also with our Erie Refocused Comprehensive Plan. Those are two things that stand out for me. Also, how we make the city more equitable,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council Member.

Erie City Council will narrow the field down to 18 people on Monday.