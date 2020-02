David Brennan, the newest member of the Erie City Council, was sworn-in during Wednesday’s meeting.

Brennan officially filled the vacant seat left by Cas Kwitowski. Brennan was voted in by other council members on a four to two vote Monday.

The Council member was previously elected onto council in November of 2011 and served until 2017.

Brennan says he plans to use the lessons he learned from his previous experience to help with his new ideas.

His new term will run through 2021.