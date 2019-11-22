Erie County Election Board to certify election results today

A race too close to call in the general election will be clear this afternoon when the Erie County Election Board certifies the results of the 2019 election.

Included will be the results from the recount of the County Controllers race that took place earlier this week.

A re-canvas of votes cast on machines, absentee, provisional, and military ballots ended with a 33 vote margin for Kyle Foust over incumbent Mary Schaaf.

Members of the election board will also be available to discuss changes to the Pennsylvania election code that will affect voters in 2020.

Act 77 of 2019, signed into law by Governor Wolf, includes a number of election reform measures as well as $90 million in bonds for reimbursement of counties for 60% of the cost of purchasing new voting systems.

The certification will take place at 1 p.m. in Room 114A at the Erie County Courthouse.