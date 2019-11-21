Erie County looking to require Judges of Elections to document things more clearly after County Controller recount

A discovery made in a recount leads to a smaller win margin in the County Controller race, but one question still remains.

Democratic challenger Kyle Foust has seen his 53 vote lead shrink to a 33 vote advantage.

According to the Erie County Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith, a change in vote totals happened after the county discovered the votes from three different machines in Millcreek Township’s 4th District had not been counted.

“There was a cross check that should’ve taken place at the desk showing the district involved had so many machines, therefore, it should have so many pieces of media. Somewhere there was a failure that night,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Courts.

In order to prevent this in the future, the county is looking to require Judges of Election to document things more clearly, along with instituting more stringent controls.