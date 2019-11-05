Erie County to provide bus transportation to one District Polling Place in lieu of location change

In September, the Erie County Board of Elections moved the Erie 6th Ward 8th District Polling Place from 21st and Cascade, to 32nd and Greengarden due to accessibility concerns at the previous location.

The new location is Mount Calvary Lutheran Church at 32nd and Greengarden, which is 12 blocks south of the district boundary.

Election Board Chair Carl Anderson: “It’s not uncommon for such changes to occur. However, we are always conscious of the impact on voters when seeking alternatives…”

Notices were mailed to voters in Erie 6-8 in late September announcing the change.

The County Democratic Party expressed concerns late last week to Members of the Board of Elections about the location and today proposed a trolley service to assist some voters with possible transportation issues.

In response, the Board has arranged with EMTA Executive Director Jeremy Peterson for a trolley bus to run from 21st and Cascade Streets to 32nd and Greengarden. EMTA is providing the Trolley as a public service to voters in 6-8, there is no cost for the ride.

Voters in Erie 6-8 are advised the trolley will arrive at the BIZE Church at 21st and Cascade starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow, and every 30 minutes will take the electors to the Mount Calvary Church at 32nd and Greengarden, returning them to 21st and Cascade. The last trolley will leave from the BIZE Church at 7:30 p.m.

Election Board Chair Carl Anderson III: “Any time a change in location has to occur we work to accommodate voters. Recognizing the potential inconvenience I feel we have come up with a fair and equitable solution…”

Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.