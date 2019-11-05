Erie County voter turnout steady as Election Day continues

It has been just around five hours since voters could start heading to the polls.

Chelsey Withers reports LIVE from a poll center with a look at how the turnout is looking so far.

Voters are encouraged to get out to vote while you can, because this sort of election impacts you the most.

According to the Erie County Clerk of Elections, so far voter turnout is not high, but it has been steady for precincts throughout the county.

This year, many of the races involve things such as Erie County Council, Erie City Council, Township Supervisors, and local judges.

Although this isn’t a Presidential voting year, this is a year that can impact you significantly.

“In our view, it’s the biggest. It’s a local election. Your local officials, that’s how they get elected. If you live in a township or a borough, these are the people that are going to occupy your boards and set your taxation,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. this evening.