Erie Democrats hold Super Tuesday watch party

Erie Democrats gathered downtown to keep a close eye on the Super Tuesday results last night.

While Pennsylvania is not one of the primaries on Super Tuesday, local Democrats say these results help shape decisions as our primary draws closer.

But as the Democratic field narrows, others already have their eyes on November.

“I’m hoping people will come to their senses and see that we need an alternative to the person that is in the White House right now, because he has caused nothing but chaos and division,” said Michael Camp, local Democrat.