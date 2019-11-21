Fifth Democratic Presidential Debate took place Wednesday

10 Democratic Presidential candidates filled the stage at the fifth primary debate, following a day of bombshell impeachment testimony in Washington.

“We have to establish the principle no one is above the law,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D), Presidential Candidate.

“It is a criminal enterprise engaged in by the President, the Vice President, the Secretary of State, and the Chief of Staff,” said Kamala Harris, (D), Presidential Candidate.

Candidates largely agreed on the importance of impeaching the President, but there was plenty of disagreement once again between candidates with widespread views on the best way forward for health care.

“People have been talking about heath care for all. Well, you know what, I think now is the time,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, (D), Presidential candidate.

“The reason I insist on medicare for all who want it as the strategy to deliver on that goal we share of universal health care is that is something that as a governing strategy we can unify the American people around,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg, (D), Presidential candidate.

“The fact is that right now, the majority of Democrats do not support medicare for all. It couldn’t pass the senate right now,” said Joe Biden, (D), Presidential candidate.

While also touching on child care, housing costs, and limited opportunities for low income families, the overarching theme was the importance of bringing a heavily divined country together in a post-Trump America.

“The next President, whoever they are, is going to have to be someone who can heal and bring this nation together,” said Senator Cory Booker, (D), Presidential candidate.

“We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump, if so, we will lose the election,” said said Senator Sanders.

ABC’s Trevor Ault reporting.

As the candidates took to the debate stage in Atlanta, Sanders supporters held a watch party in downtown Erie.

The group is part of a nationwide network of watch parties, loosely organized through the Sander’s campaign.