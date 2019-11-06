Five seats filled for both Erie School Board and Millcreek School Board













There were five Director seats and nine candidates running for Erie School Board during Tuesday’s election.

Democrat incumbent John Harkins took first place with 15 percent of the votes. Also with 15 percent was Rosemary Sheridan, followed by Sumner Nichols with 14 percent.

Two Democrats rounded out the five available seats, Lori Pickens, with 13 percent and finally Gwendolyn Cooley.

Those that didn’t make the cut include Four Republicans Timothy Kuzma, Jennifer Dennehy, Holly Bowers, and John Steiner.

Millcreek Township voters also decided who will sit on the Millcreek School Board.

Five seats were also open for Millcreek School Board, with each position being a four-year term.

The top four candidates were all Democrats. With 19 percent of the votes is Shirley Oligeri-Winchel and Jason Dean.

Janine McClintic and Tom Murabito came in with 18 percent of the votes.

The fifth and final seat goes to Democrat J. Michael Linder. The lone Republican in this race, James Lindstrom, did not make the cut.

There was only one candidate on the ballot for the two year term for Millcreek School Director. Democrat Shirly Oligeri-Winschel received 100 percent of the votes there.