Former Democratic Party Chair Bill Cole not certified to take District Magistrate seat won in November election

It appears that former Democratic Party Chair Bill Cole has not been certified to take the District Magistrate seat he won in November.

That means that Cole will not be sworn in with the rest of the local judges on Friday.

The Judiciary Education Board oversees classes for judges who are elected, but are not attorneys.

Those judges must then pass a test to be certified.

Erie County Court Administrator Bob Catalde tells Action News that Cole has not been certified and cannot sit on the bench until he is.

Senior Judge Joseph Weindorf will run the 2nd District Office in the meantime.

If Cole isn’t certified in nine months, the seat would become open for the next election.