Greg Hayes kicks off election campaign

The election season continues to grow with new challengers as the Pennsylvania primary election approaches.

Republican Greg Hayes has decided to make a move for Pennsylvania’s 3rd legislative seat, which is currently held by Democrat Ryan Bizzarro.

The North Coast Air President kicked off his campaign at the Bel-Aire last night as supporters gathered.

Hayes focused on issues like the stand-a-lone community college, addressing the need for more good paying jobs, and getting the region moving.

“The people of Erie and our entire district, they deserve something that’s really going to spark the economy. As to what’s going on here right now, some of the country is doing well. As for what I’ve seen over the years, there’s a lot more work to do,” said Greg Hayes, candidate for PA-3rd District.