1  of  2
Breaking News
Flooding and downed trees close Presque Isle State Park until further notice Person arrested in fatal West 24th and Liberty shooting case

Judge Christylee Peck running for Superior Court Judge

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Election day is this Tuesday and one Superior Court Judge Candidate wants you to vote for her.

Judge Christylee Peck has serve as Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania for nearly a decade.

Peck says if she is elected, her main goal is to keep politics out of court rooms.

“What I want to make sure is I’m looking for who’s telling me the truth in court, that’s what I do everyday on the county bench. I’m a really effective truth seeker as a judge. I make sure to figure out who’s telling me the truth and, as I said, ‘I apply the law,'” said Judge Christylee Peck, Superior Court Candidate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar