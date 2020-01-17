Julie Slomski announces campaign for state Senate

Democrat Julie Slomski took time today to officially announce her run for office.

Slomski is no stranger to the political world, serving as Chief of Staff for Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Governor Tom Wolf would later go on to ask her to join his administration as his Northwest Regional Director.

Slomski says she understands what the people want and has the determination to accomplish goals in Harrisburg.

“Those that do know me, I’m a fighter. I want to fight for Erie, fight for what’s right, get us our fair share of what we deserve. Most importantly, I listen. That is the one thing I think is so key is spending the time and listening to constituents, learning what their true concerns are,” said Julie Slomski, running for state Senate.

Slomski will face off against Andre Horton in the primary. If she wins, she will go against Republican Dan Laughlin.

Laughlin Campaign Manager Melanie Brewer issued the following statement today regarding newly announced candidate Julie Slomski:

“Julie Slomski today said she is running because she is “sick and tired of Erie being an afterthought.” She has had the governor’s phone number for the past five years, while working as his northwest regional director.

“It took State Sen. Dan Laughlin to secure the $16 million in recurring funds that kept Erie’s schools open – something Gov. Wolf and Julie Slomski proved unable or unwilling to do. Dan Laughlin will continue to work for Erie progress, including a City Revitalization and Improvement Zone, which would bring new business and jobs to our city – another effort on which Julie has failed to act.”