Kyle Foust wins race for County Controller

In the race for County Controller, voters had a choice between Democratic candidate Kyle Foust and Republican candidate Mary Schaaf.

Foust ran for re-election for 5th District Erie County Council seat, as well as County Controller.

If he were to win both, he would have to choose which position to take.

Both candidates split the County Controller vote. Kyle Foust took the lead by 70 votes, which could qualify for a recount. Foust says he’s happy with his campaign.

“I feel very good as we campaigned through not only last spring and fall. We had a very good reaction wherever we went on the controller side of things. I hit 3,000 doors by myself,” said Kyle Foust, (D), winner, Erie County Controller.

Foust lost to Republican challenger Brian Shank for Erie County Council.