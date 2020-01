There are only a few hours left if you want to try to get a seat on Erie City Council this year.

The City of Erie has confirmed that 21 people have applied to take over the vacant seat left by Cas Kwitowski, who resigned after being elected as city treasurer.

Resumes are being accepted until 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. You must deliver applications in person to Erie City Hall.

Council members explained that the goal is to have the seat filled by the first meeting in February.