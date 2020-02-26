Latest Democratic Debate held in South Carolina

Sparks were flying in Charleston, South Carolina last night as the latest Democratic Presidential Debate was held.

With the field taking shots at frontrunner Senator Bernie Sanders in a feisty exchange, Pete Buttigeig and Mike Bloomberg hit Sanders on his medicare for all costs.

Senator Elizabeth Warren pushed Bloomberg on his non-disclosure agreements between he and the women within his business.

Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden also alleged that a Sanders nomination could put a possible house and Senate majority at risk.

Here in Erie, local Democrats gathered for a watch party at the Democratic party’s headquarters where dozens showed up. They spoke to us about the debate and the candidates.

“Discouraged, because there’s so many choices. It’s hard when you have too many choices. But, then they [Americans] begin to really pay attention,” said Cindy Purvis, Bernie Sanders supporter.

“Getting ready for Super Tuesday and getting out to vote for all the people in the different states. Of course, that isn’t something that we’re involved in. It’ll be interesting to see what happens,” said Nicholas Nasibyan, Bernie Sanders supporter.