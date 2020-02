In the latest numbers—with 96 percent of precincts reporting— the lead is tightening to less than one percent between two leaders.

Pete Buttigieg is still in the lead, but dropping slightly to 26.2%. Senator Bernie Sanders is still in second, but barely trailing by less than one tenth of one percent at 26.1%.

In third is Senator Elizabeth Warren who dropped to 18.2%. Joe Biden is in fourth with 15.8%.

Senator Amy Klobuchar takes fifth with 12.2%. Andrew Yang is in sixth place with 1%.