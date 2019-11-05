LIVE: Samiar Nefzi LIVE from the Erie County Courthouse as Election Day begins

Today’s the day many voters and candidates have been waiting for.

To give us a rundown of today’s most anticipated races, Samiar Nefzi reported LIVE from the Erie County Courthouse this morning.

Today, people will be flooding to the polls to cast their votes in today’s elections.

Both the Democratic and Republican Party Chairmen are hoping there is a high turn out.

Election Day has begun and Erie County Republican Chairman Verel Salmon and Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz preview today’s election LIVE.

Both parties are hoping for a high turnout in races such as Erie County Judge, Erie County Council, the Millcreek Supervisors race, and Erie City Council.

Samiar Nefzi also speaks with Political Analyst Joe Morris about today’s election.

Many first time candidates will be on the ballot, which is expected to help bring out voters.