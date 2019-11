Today is the day many voters and candidates have been waiting for. Voters are already lining up to cast their votes.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from Erie High School with continuing election coverage.

Election Day is finally here and Erie County Republican Chairman Verel Salmon and Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz preview today’s election.

Samiar Nefzi speaks with Poll Worker Don Liebel LIVE from Erie High School as Election Day continues.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight.