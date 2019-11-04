Local Democratic and Republican Party Chairmen preview Tuesday’s election

Election Day is less than a day away.

Erie County Republican Chairman Verel Salmon and Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz are previewing Tuesday’s election.

Both parties say they have big anticipated races taking place, including Erie County Judge, the Millcreek Supervisor, and other races throughout the region.

Salmon and Wertz encourage the community to get out and vote.

“Elections are emotional by nature. You invest a lot of yourself into the election. You spend a lot of time, your family spends a lot of time, and most candidates have a great group of volunteers around them to help push them,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chairman.

“Candidates in both parties are feeling a lot of anxiety. These are good citizens who want to help their community and they’re being judged, it stirs up a little bit of anxiety,” said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Chairman.

The polls for the election are set to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.