Local political analyst weighs in on Kamala Harris’ decision to suspend her presidential campaign

Another Democratic Presidential candidate has dropped out of the race.

Senator Kamala Harris has suspended her presidential campaign. Tuesday, Harris told voters she looked at every angle and has decided to pull out of the race.

Harris cited two reasons for suspending her presidential efforts, a decrease in polling numbers and funding.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. As the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” said Kamala Harris.

“Right after she announced she was running for president, her poling numbers were through the roof. Ever since then, her numbers have been on a slow but steady decline so that today she’s really running at the back of her pack,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Science Department, Mercyhurst University.

Morris says we are still early in the race and a very long way away from having a Democratic nominee.