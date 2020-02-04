Local reaction to Iowa Caucuses

The issue that arose out of yesterday’s Iowa Caucuses left many wondering what’s next.

We spoke with political expert Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University about the impact this could have on the election process.

“What we are going to see out of Iowa is not going to be what candidates hoped it would be. We are not going to have a clear winner or loser in Iowa. It may be days before we have any idea how the candidates did and this, I think, poses a problem for many candidates,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Chairman of Political Science Department, Mercyhurst University.

The campaigns will move to New Hampshire with that state holding its primary on February 11th.