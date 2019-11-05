Mayor rides trolly to pick up voters throughout Erie

In order to encourage more people to head to the polls, the Mayor continued a tradition today.

A trolley traveled around the city this morning so voters could jump on board with the Mayor to head to the polls.

The Mayor traveled to six different apartment buildings and noted how important it is to help citizens get out to the polls.

“As Americans, this is our number one responsibility and number one privilege to cast a vote every time we have an election. I’m happy to give these people the opportunity to do it by going on the bus with us,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The voting booths close at 8 p.m. tonight.